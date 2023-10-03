Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.(KJCT/KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man from Howard has been arrested after a possible poaching incident.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigated after they received social media tips of a possible poaching case. On Friday investigators found the bodies of a mother bear and her two cubs southeast of Salida.

52-year-old Paul Stromberg was taken into custody Saturday after wildlife officers determined the bears had been shot on Stromberg’s property.

According to CPW, Stromberg was arrested on suspicion of illegal destruction of wildlife-a felony, and misdemeanors including unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat.

Stromberg was booked into the Fremont County jail and was released on $10,000 bail. Court records show his court date is set for Oct. 11th.

Anyone who may know about the poaching incident can contact CPW’s Salida office at 719-530-5520.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found

Latest News

Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
A product called kratom hits the same receptors as an opioid does, and in many states, anyone...
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
SCOTUS new term on Monday
SCOTUS to handle pressing cases as new term begins
Pickleball
Pickleball Tournament for Charity