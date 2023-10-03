A stabbing victim taken to the hospital

Report of a stabbing
Report of a stabbing(David Jones)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 27 Road and Highway 50.

We were told by our crew that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When police officers responded to the scene at the 200 Block of Oak Court where it took place, Police officers cleared residents and ordered everyone out at gun point.

One male was taken into custody.

We will keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her...
Mysterious case of Michelle Vanek: 18 years after she vanished on a 14er, a clue to her disappearance is found

Latest News

Congress passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.
Colorado’s representatives split on stopgap spending bill
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
A product called kratom hits the same receptors as an opioid does, and in many states, anyone...
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug