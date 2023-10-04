Above average temperatures arrive Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Next Warmup:

Above-average temperatures will be arriving across the Western Slope beginning on Thursday. Average temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose should hang around the lower 70s, but highs will remain in the mid-70s and continue rising to the upper 70s for Grand Junction by the end of the week.

Our next 24 hours:

Cloud cover that hung over the Western Slope during the early morning hours has since pushed eastward, leading to a clearing. A few clouds can still linger around, leading to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures today will be the last 60-degree day for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez. Clear skies will continue during the overnight hours with low temperatures Thursday morning, sitting in the upper to lower 40s with Cortez in the mid-30s.

Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope for our Thursday, leading to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures rise into the mid to low r70s for all four locations.

The upcoming weekend:

Conditions will remain the same as those for our Thursday, with sunshine and clear skies throughout the weekend. Temperatures will continue warming in Grand Junction and Delta to the upper 70s, whereas Montrose and Cortez will sit in the mid-70s as the daytime highs.

