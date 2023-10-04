Another West Nile virus case appears in Delta County

Colorado saw the worst West Nile virus outbreak in the country for 2023.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - Temperatures are cooling and the days are growing shorter, but West Nile virus-carrying mosquitos are still out and about.

Another person in Delta County has been infected with WNV. The Delta County Health Department identified the infected person as a woman in her 30s from the northern area of the county.

Authorities did not say if the victim is expressing dangerous or severe symptoms.

So far this year, Colorado has outpaced the entire county in WNV cases. More than 460 cases have been reported, with most on the front range.

Sixteen cases have been reported in Mesa County, with 12 requiring hospitalization.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified

Latest News

Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Denver Broncos part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory, AP source says
New weather radar technology to deploy on research aircraft
New weather radar technology to deploy on research aircraft
Colorado Gov. Polis lauds new gun control bills— but gun owners say they are unconstitutional
Colorado Gov. Polis lauds new gun control bills— but gun owners say they are unconstitutional