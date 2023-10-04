Coldest weather since April arrives in Western Colorado

We've turned colder, and we'll stay there until warming begins on Thursday.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve been talking about a sharp temperature drop, and it has happened. Slow warming will bring our afternoons back into the 70s by Thursday. Mornings will be slower to recover, but low temperatures will get closer to 50 degrees by this weekend.

Coldest Since April

The low temperatures on Tuesday morning at Grand Junction was 40 degrees. That’s the first time we’ve hit 40 degrees since April 30. Other low temperatures on Tuesday morning were 42 degrees at Montrose, 41 degrees at Delta, and 38 degrees at Cortez.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will become partly cloudy. We’ll cool from mid-60s at 6 PM to upper 50s at 8 PM, then to mid-50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 39 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will start mostly cloudy, but the sky will brighten as the clouds clear. We’ll warm from upper 40s around 7 AM to lower 60s at noon, then to mid-to-upper 60s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 65 degrees around Montrose, 68 degrees around Delta, and 66 degrees around Cortez.

Warming After Wednesday

After Wednesday, we’ll start warming. High temperatures will recover to 70s - and warmer than normal - by Thursday. Mornings will warm through the 40s, and we’ll get closer to 50 degrees as opposed to being on the 40-degree end of the 40s.

Long-Range Forecast Trends

Normal is based on average high and low temperatures over the past thirty years. It changes, and we’re trimming “normal” back by about a degree every two or three days. Long-range forecast trends strongly favor above-normal temperatures. Normal is a high/low of 70/42 on October 9 and 66/39 on October 17.

