GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest after a reported kidnapping Wednesday.

According to GJPD, officers responded to a report of a kidnapping in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Hospital shortly before one p.m.

Officers received a report a man dragged a woman out of her car and into his vehicle before driving off.

Officers found the suspects car, 37-year-old Israel Rivera, at a hotel near F ½ and 24 Rd. They later found the victim and suspect in a hotel room.

Rivera was taken into custody and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on five charges: 2nd degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, obstructing telephone services, harassment, and criminal mischief.

