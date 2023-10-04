Man caught on camera driving through police headquarters enters guilty plea

46-year-old Nathan David Chacon
46-year-old Nathan David Chacon(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Adam Woodbrey
Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The man who’s accused of crashing his pickup truck through the main entrance to the Grand Junction Police Department will no face a jury after all.

46-year-old Nathan David Chacon entered a guilty plea with Mesa County prosecutors. His case was initially slated for a jury trial to begin mid-November. However at an Oct. 3 motions hearing, Chacon plead guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree assault, which was modified by the plea deal. He was originally charged with six separate charges including first degree attempted murder.

On Jan. 25, 2023 a man was seen driving through the parking lot of the Grand Junction Police headquarters and into the main lobby of the building. Surveillance footage revealed Chacon coming out of his truck, laying down on the floor and several police officers made their way in, guns-drawn and took him into custody.

The building was severely damaged, but nobody was injured in the crash. In June, the Grand Junction City Council approved $373,000 to repair the building. The lobby recently opened back up to the public. However, the main store front doors are still not repaired. Those doors are expected to be installed in the first part of 2024.

Chacon’s sentence hearing is now scheduled for Nov. 27 at 9:00 a.m. His defense teams said it expects a lengthy hearing, citing ‘substantial evidence to consider.’

