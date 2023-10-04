Thursday starts chilly, then warming begins

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Warming will begin on Thursday, and temperatures will climb into the 70s for nearly all of Western Colorado. We’ll have one more cold night in this stretch of cold nights before the warming begins.

The Weather Setup

Our weather setup features high pressure centered along the California Coast. It’s a large high pressure area that expands over Colorado. Wind flows clockwise around high pressure. Since we are east of the center of the high pressure, the wind into Western Colorado is from the north/northwest. That’s a cool, dry wind. High pressure also means sunshine. As the high pressure tracks slowly eastward, we’ll warm beneath it. The low humidity will mean temperatures can vary between morning lows and afternoon highs. That means mornings will still be chilly while afternoons will be warm.

Average First Freeze Dates

None of our climate stations across Western Colorado have reached freezing yet this season. Average first freeze dates are October 18 for Grand Junction, October 7 for Montrose, Septemeber 26 for Delta, and September 28 for Cortez.

Near-Freeze Thursday Morning In the Four Corners

We’re forecasting a low of 33 degrees Thursday morning at Cortez. There is a chance Cortez could touch freezing, but after Thursday morning a freeze becomes less likely across the entire area - and it’s really not likely anywhere aside from the Four Corners.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from upper 60s at 6 PM to lower 60s at 8 PM, then to mid-50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 40s at 7 AM to mid-60s at noon, then to low-to-mid 70s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 74 degrees around Grand Junction, 71 degrees around Montrose, 74 degrees around Delta, and 74 degrees around Cortez.

