Athlete of the Week: Dillon Crabtree

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Senior Central High School Golfer Dillon Crabtree has not been golfing for that long. But that hasn’t stopped him from climbing up the ranks to the state’s elite.

“A lot of it was just over COVID, anytime I had classes online, I would just you know, fifteen minutes in between classes I’d just go outside and hit balls, then go back and hit balls,” Crabtree said.

But in a short time, Crabtree has already put his name up amongst the top of the state, qualifying for state championships.

When he got to the competition in Montrose, Crabtree did struggle at times, but he said it was still a unique experience. unlike anything in his golf career

“There was 180 people in the tee box at once and everyone is watching, but it was just really cool,” Crabtree said.

Up next for Crabtree is figuring out how to continue his golf career at the next level.

“Hopefully the next move is definitely playing golf in college, don’t know where yet but that’s the goal right now,” Crabtree said.

Other notable performances at the Golf Championships include the Grand Junction Tigers, who finished second as a team overall, and Montrose’s Noach Richmond who placed 1st overall for class 4A.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Remains of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew found after three years
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Man walks into St. Mary’s ER with stab wound, one person charged
Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Dillon Crabtree
Colorado searching for wolves in places outside of management plan
Colorado still looking for wolves
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) attempts to stop Miami Dolphins running back Raheem...
Denver Broncos part ways with pass rusher Randy Gregory, AP source says