Colorado still looking for wolves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is approaching a hard deadline to reintroduce gray wolves into the state.

While Colorado has been searching where they’ll acquire wolves from, three other states rejected Colorado’s request for wolves.

Over the summer CPW officials reached out to the Nez Perce tribe to see if they could help in the effort to reintroduce the animals to the state. The chairman of the tribe said he spoke to Governor Jared Polis once, and he wants to finalize a deal, but they aren’t quite there yet.

“We are confident that our technical staffs can come together and get everything that needs to be in place there so we’re comfortable moving forward…and therefore meeting the needs of the state of Colorado.” Shannon Wheeler, the Nez Price Tribe chairman said.

Wheeler said his tribe is spiritually connected to wolves, which is part of the reason the tribe wants to see reintroduction efforts succeed in the state.

The tribe and the state of Colorado don’t have an agreement right now. CPW officials reached out to the tribe back in July. Wheeler said they gave CPW a draft memorandum-of-understanding and they’re waiting for a response.

A location for where the wolves will be released has not been announced but a location will be picked partly by how Coloradans voted.

