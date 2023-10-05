Cute video captures baby sea turtles crawling into ocean for first time

Baby sea turtles made their way into the ocean for the first time after emerging from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Baby sea turtles emerged from the sand at Hawaii’s Sandy Beach on Monday night.

Beachgoers captured video of the exciting moments.

KHNL reports that a huge crowd gathered to watch as wildlife officials helped guide the hatchlings.

After they emerged, the little sea turtles crawled along the sand into the ocean.

The city also turned off several lights at the beach as the lighting could disorient the hatchlings on their trek to the water.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

