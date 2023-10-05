Expert tips for early holiday shopping

2 in 5 holiday shoppers will make most of their purchases online
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent report from Bankrate found half of people shopping for Christmas will start before the Halloween season ends.

The survey also found 54% of holiday shoppers have at least one of these negative views toward holiday shopping:

  • Worried about inflation
  • Stressed about the cost of holiday shopping
  • Anxious about the strain on their budgets
  • Feeling pressured to spend more than they are comfortable

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate, suggested consumers start shopping earlier to combat their angst.

“I think these worries could grow as the holidays get closer because everything’s expensive, there’s a cumulative effect,” Rossman said. “There’s a spillover effect where if you’re paying more for rent and gas and groceries, it just leaves less for other things.”

Bankrate’s survey found women and parents of small children are more likely to start shopping early, which Rossman feels is smart.

“I think a lot of the best deals are going to start in early October. That’s a trend we’ve seen in recent years where you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. We see things like Amazon’s Prime, early access sale, copycat events from Target and Walmart and others. A lot of times that gets going in early October,” Rossman said.

Rossman suggested that those who do start shopping make sure they don’t overdo it with impulse purchases.

He said to be mindful of credit card debt, track your purchases, and stick to your budget.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping
Five local men arrested for possession of child pornography
Five Grand Junction men arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
Biden administration announces student debt relief
Biden administration announces student debt relief
Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Evidence at New York fraud trial shows that Trump’s financial statements were key to a loan deal