Grand Junction Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop

The event, hosted by GJPD, aims to facilitate meaningful conversations between community members and law enforcement over delicious coffee
The event, hosted by GJPD, aims to facilitate meaningful conversations between community members and law enforcement over delicious coffee.
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department hosts a Coffee with a Cop on the first Wednesday of every October. This year, the event was held at Kiln Coffee Bar in Downtown Grand Junction. The event aims to strengthen the relationship between the law enforcement officers and the community they serve. GJPD encourages the community members to join them for a warm cup of coffee and engage in meaningful conversations.

