Grand Rivers Pet of the week: Meet Taylor!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Taylor was lost and ended up at Mesa County Animal Services. It was clear that she had recently given birth to puppies as she was producing milk, but there were no puppies with her. A couple of weeks later, eight Border Collie mix puppies arrived at MCAS without a mother. The staff at MCAS decided to introduce Taylor to the orphaned puppies, and she became a wonderful mother figure to them. Grand Rivers Humane Society immediately relocated Taylor and the puppies to a caring and experienced foster home. Taylor has now weaned her adopted litter and will be taken to the vet in a few days. After that, she will be available for adoption this Saturday.

Taylor

3 years old

Female

Smooth coat collie

52lbs

Adoptable at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 10/7/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives. Nationally & locally, the number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity! We will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care. Please complete our foster application and we will contact you!

https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/

