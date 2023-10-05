Mornings stay chilly while daytime stays warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Throughout Thursday, we will see clear skies and sunshine across most of the state. Temperatures during the noon hours will be around the mid to upper 60s and, by the evening hour approaches, the middle to lower 70s. Grand Junction, Delta, and Cortez will have a high of 74, with Montrose having a high temperature of 72.

Clear skies will continue throughout the overnight hours leading into Friday, making way for another chilly start to Friday’s morning rush hour. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 40s, with Cortez only in the mid-30s.

We will see similar conditions for our Friday: plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will continue warming across the Western Slope, with highs rising into the upper 70s for Grand Junction and the mid-70s for Delta, Cortez, and Montrose.

The upcoming weekend:

Conditions that we will see for Thursday and Friday will continue throughout the weekend, with clear skies and sunshine. High pressure will be directly over the state by Saturday, leading to stable conditions and the warmest temperatures this week. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper to mid-70s.

