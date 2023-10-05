Oak court stabbing victim shares his story

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Earlier this week police responded to reports of a mean assaulted on Oak Court in Orchard Mesa. On Wednesday the victim spoke with us about the terrible event that left him afraid for his life. Vance Sills told us, he wants people to know reporting incidents like his helps protect other civilians. He thinks it’s important to get dangerous people off the street and point them towards help.

Vance Sills was visiting a friend on Monday the 2nd into the early hours of Tuesday the 3rd when he was allegedly attacked by James Cossins, “I had fear for my life. I was really scared,” said Sills. Sills claims he briefly met Cossins in passing several times before the stabbing. He claims Cossins entered his friends home and verbally assaulted him before lunging at him with a knife. Inflicting a stab wound. “He tried to stab me twice in the chest and missed both times. I blocked with my arm the third time and that’s where he got me,” added Sills.

Sills said in his panic, he tried to escape his attacker. He managed to leave the house and head up the street to the Maverik on 27th. Thankfully for Sills, an officer with the Grand Junction Police Department was already there. According to Sills, his injuries were gushing blood. Enough for the Officer to take notice and become concerned. “He stopped and asked me what happened, and I explained,” said Sills.

After hearing the account, officers responded to the original scene at the friend’s house. Where they began looking for Cossins. They later identified 27 year old James Cossins and took him into custody. Where he is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

His charges:

Assault in the 2nd degree with a deadly weapon

Menacing with a real weapon

Tampering with physical evident

Assault in the third degree

“Every body thinks it’s bad to call the cops or tell your story. Well it’s not. If that stops someone like this from being on the streets an hurting other people. Then I don’t see the problem telling your story,” said Sills. He did sustain non-life threatening injuries to his arm, and is healing up at home with some stitches. The GJPD says there is no ongoing danger to the community as they continue their investigation into this matter.

