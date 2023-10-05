Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!

Loki, a 4-year-old lab mix with a brown and black coat, is currently seeking a loving and permanent home
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Loki is a dog who craves human attention and loves being the center of attention. He would do best in a home with no cats and older children. Loki is always up for an adventure and enjoys car rides, with slobber and pure joy flowing from his huge smile as he sticks his head out the window. If you’re looking for a unique, fun-loving dog, visit Loki at Roice-Hurst Humane Society and see if he’s the missing piece to your family puzzle!

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping
Five local men arrested for possession of child pornography
Five Grand Junction men arrested for possession of child pornography

Latest News

America’s favorite Halloween candy
America’s favorite Halloween candy
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Taylor!
Grand Rivers Pet of the week: Meet Taylor!
Mesa County Elections Office
Mesa County election readiness
Police
Oak court stabbing victim shares his story