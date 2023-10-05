Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Loki!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Loki is a dog who craves human attention and loves being the center of attention. He would do best in a home with no cats and older children. Loki is always up for an adventure and enjoys car rides, with slobber and pure joy flowing from his huge smile as he sticks his head out the window. If you’re looking for a unique, fun-loving dog, visit Loki at Roice-Hurst Humane Society and see if he’s the missing piece to your family puzzle!

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.