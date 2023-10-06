Drive-through flu vaccine clinic at Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we get deeper into the fall season, Mesa Couty Public Health wants you to have your flu vaccine. So, they’re putting on a drive-through clinic this Saturday, October 7th, and Saturday October 21st

According to Mesa County Public Health, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the virus. Alli Howe, Mesa County Public Health Communications and Marketing Manager, said, “The majority of insurances cover the flu vaccine because it’s so effect at preventing illness and hospitalization.” “So don’t let cost be a barrier, if you’re not insured when we have the drive through clinic, those vaccines will be covered for you,” Howe said.

The drive-through clinic will be open from 9 am - 1 pm this Saturday and on October 21st. If you aren’t able to attend this event, you can schedule an appointment by calling 970-248-6900. Seniors also have the opportunity to enjoy coffee and pastries while getting their shot. On October 23rd, from 8 am - noon, MCPH will have another event specifically for seniors.

