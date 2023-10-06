Fruita Softball takes league title in wild win over Central

By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Monument Wildcats Softball team claimed their second straight Southwestern League title, after winning an extra inning thriller over the Central Warriors.

After falling behind 1-0 early, the Wildcats tied the game with a sacrifice fly from Senior Outfielder Isabel Blue. After that, the Wildcat offense really got going, scoring four more unanswered.

Three of those runs came via the long ball. First Senior Outfielder Renia Roberts powered a ball over the left field wall, putting the Wildcats up 3-1. Senior Utility Player Lacie Rodabaugh followed that up by crushing a pitch out to dead center, actually hitting the roof of the center field bleachers out at the Colorado Mesa University Field. Two more runs came into score, and Fruita jumped up 5-1.

However, the Wildcats could not put it in cruise control, as the Warriors stormed back putting four runs of their own on the board in the 5th inning, bringing the game back to a tie at 5-5.

The 5-5 tie held into extra innings, where the Wildcat Senior Infielder/Outfielder Bailey Bingham drove in the winning run, Wildcats win 6-5, their ninth straight victory, and second Southwestern League Title in a row.

The Wildcats do have a couple more games to close out their season, they will host the Durango Demons for a Friday doubleheader.

