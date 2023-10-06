It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Big things are happening in Grand Junction over the next few years. One of those things, is a new Costco which will be built off I-70. There has been speculation about the business for many years and it was finally approved at Wednesday’s City Council meeting in a 7-0 vote by City Council members.

Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout touted this new development as a win for not only Grand Junction, but the entire surrounding areas. “What this will do is bring jobs, quality jobs, that pay well and have really impressive benefit packages and offer opportunities for advancement to people within this community,” said Stout.

According to the city, the Costco will add more than $64 million dollars in sales and property tax revenue over a 20-year period in Mesa County. The Grand Junction Economic Partnership says the Costco and other retail businesses along 24 Road will add about 275 jobs in the community.

You might be wondering when the Costco will be here. It’s expected to make its debut in 2026. So, you’ll have to wait a little over two years until you’re able to buy that $1.50 hotdog and soda combo. The store will be located at 766 24 Road.

