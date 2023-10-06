Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT
JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

