Special Olympics Colorado: Western Regional Bowling event this weekend

By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This weekend, on Sunday, October 8th, Special Olympics Colorado is hosting their Western Bowling Regional at Orchard Mesa Lane. The event will be held from 8:00am to 1:30pm. Currently, the organization is in need of 30-49 additional volunteers to assist with the Olympics and distribute awards. Individuals aged 16 and above can volunteer on their own. Children between the ages of 8-15 years old can volunteer but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Children who are 7 years old or younger cannot volunteer, but they can participate in the event as cheerleaders alongside a parent or guardian. Visit here for more information and registration.

