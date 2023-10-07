3rd grader steps up to clean vandalized slide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Less than a month ago, a class of young children were devastated to find the brand new playground built behind their school, vandalized. One young boy decided he couldn’t let his friends down. Joaquin Moncada is only in the third grade. On September 16th, Mesa County and the community of Clifton celebrated the grand opining of the Rocky Mountain Elementary School Park’s new playground. For months, Joaquin kept up with the building and planning of the new park. Not long after opening, a class of third graders took a small field trip for a power circle discussion, where the class would chat about taking care of the playground. “His excitement to go play on the park was kind of dulled that day,” said Patricia Moncada, Joaquin’s Mother.

Their visit soured when Joaquin noticed inappropriate graphite at the top of the brand new slide. All he says he could think to do, was block the image and hide it from other students. He says he hid the drawing until it was time to leave. When he got home, he opened up to his parents about what he saw. After discussing with his parents, Joaquin offered a request, saying, “I want to go clean the playground,”. Impressed by their son’s initiative, all three went to the store to purchase Goo Gone. They then headed to the park to start cleaning. Using rags and a magic eraser, the slide was returned to it’s original condition.

Patricia snapped a photo of the aftermath. Later sending it to the Principals at Rocky Mountain Elementary School. “I shared it with them because I was just so proud of him and the work he did to accomplish something good,” Patricia said. The story of his selfless act later circled back to Mesa County officials who want to hold a special recognition October 17th. They plan on honoring and thanking Joaquin for his example of what it means to be a leader in the community.

Joaquin’s parents say they are so proud of the son they’ve raised, looking forward to what he’ll accomplish in the future.

