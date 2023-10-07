Friday Night Blitz Week Seven
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado High School Football is in the middle of league play.
Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.
Fruita Monument Wildcats 35, Grand Junction Tigers 0 - 3rd Quarter
Delta Panthers 35, Salida Spartans 0 - 3rd Quarter
Grand valley Cardinals 12, Aspen Skiers 7 - Halftime
Montrose Red Hawks 56, Falcon Falcons 22 - Final
Palisade Bulldogs 21, Eagle Valley 9, - 3rd Quarter
