Friday Night Blitz Week Seven

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz(KKCO/KJCT)
By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado High School Football is in the middle of league play.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 35, Grand Junction Tigers 0 - 3rd Quarter

Delta Panthers 35, Salida Spartans 0 - 3rd Quarter

Grand valley Cardinals 12, Aspen Skiers 7 - Halftime

Montrose Red Hawks 56, Falcon Falcons 22 - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 21, Eagle Valley 9, - 3rd Quarter

