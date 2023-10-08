Maverick Football dominated by Colorado Mines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football struggled in nearly all aspects of the game, in a lopsided 52-0 loss to the Rocky Mountain Athletics Conference Defending Champions, the Colorado Mines Orediggers.

The Orediggers Redshirt Senior Running Back Noah Roper put up a hat-trick on the ground, scoring the first three touchdowns of the game.

CMU has alternated between Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg and Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Leslie Richardson during the season. However in this game, the Mavs stuck solely with Herberg to lead the offense. Herberg went 11 for 29 with two picks and was sacked twice.

Meanwhile the Orediggers’ Redshirt Senior Quarterback John Matocha became the RMAC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. The Magnolia, Texas threw two touchdowns in the game, and has 135 on his career.

The shutout loss makes it two straight games the Mavericks have not recorded a touchdown on offense.

The good news for the Mavs is after taking on back-to-back undefeated teams, up next be taking on a team without a win this season the Fort Lewis Sky Hawks.

