New week starts warm, ends chilly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our new week will start warm, but a storm system will pass in the middle of the week and set us up for a colder end to the week.

Our Next Weather Maker

The storm system is off the Pacific Coast this Sunday evening. It is tracking eastward. It will arrive in Western Colorado on Wednesday. It will bring more clouds - which will begin increasing Tuesday afternoon - and a chance for a few showers. Most of the showers will be over the higher terrain. The valleys, where most of us live, will more likely be mainly dry. This storm system can bring some gusty wind with it, too. The last storm system that brought wind potential and didn’t deliver was lacking vertical motion in the atmosphere. This storm system has more vertical motion to mix the stronger wind aloft down to the ground. Odds are higher for wind this time around, but storm systems’ interactions with the mountains can make this a little bit tricky. Just know that wind is an increasing possibility.

Turning Colder Late This Week

The temperature drop behind this storm system will be on the order of 10-15 degrees. Our high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s across the Western Slope. Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but then Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mornings will cool into the low-to-mid 30s by Thursday and especially Friday. A hard freeze is becoming increasingly likely around the Four Corners - including Cortez and Dove Creek. A light freeze may be possible around Montrose, Nucla, and Delta.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 6:47 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 60s at 8 PM, then to near 60 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be sunny and warm. Sunrise is at 7:16 AM. High temperatures will be near 78 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 77 degrees around Cortez.

