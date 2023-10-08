Shooting at Pennsylvania community center kills 1 and injures 5 victims

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community center early Sunday, police said.

Police and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Police said six people were shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene in White Township, which is located about 57 miles (91.7 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh in Indiana County.

Surviving victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with at least two of the victims believed to be in serious condition, police said.

State police said they did not have any suspects in custody early Sunday. The police statement did not provide details about a possible motive, whether there was more than one suspect or if they were attending the party.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.