Temperatures staying warm to end off the week

Our next 24 hours

Conditions will continue the similar trend of staying under clear skies across the Western Slope. The mountains could see a few clouds but expect another beautiful night ahead. Low temperatures for Sunday morning will sit in the mid to lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, while Cortez will have lows in the mid-30s.

Our Sunday will see sunshine and clear skies, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Kicking off a new workweek

As we arrive on Monday and start a new workweek, this is where we are going to start seeing some changes come. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine while conditions will remain dry. Temperatures for Monday will hang around the mid-70s. As we arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, some cloud cover will move overhead, leading to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to lower 70s.

Quick Cool Down Ahead

For Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will fall, and across the valleys, temperatures will sit anywhere between the upper to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. The cooldown is only temporary because by Friday and into next Saturday, the 70s will return.

