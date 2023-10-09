Another warm day with significant changes towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The next cooldown:

Temperatures have been above average over the past several days, but that will not happen later in the week. As the upper levels of the atmosphere begin to take on more of a trough standpoint, the state will start to get colder air from the North. Temperatures for the valleys by Wednesday will fall to the lower 70s.

Thursday, these temperatures will take another hit, falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will sit in the 50s to upper 40s in the high country, depending on elevation. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, and temperatures will stay below average.

Gusty winds return:

With Wednesday already ushering the start of the next cooldown, we will have gusty winds return across the Western Slope. Wind gusts in the valleys will range between 20-30 miles per hour and 40-50 miles per hour in the high country.

Our next 24 hours:

Clear skies and warm temperatures will continue for Monday and the state. High temperatures for our valleys will sit in the upper to mid-70s. For Tuesday morning, low temperatures will be in the upper to mid-40s, with Cortez in the upper 30s. Throughout Tuesday, the day will start with partly cloudy skies before cloud cover increases towards the afternoon to evening hours. Conditions will remain dry across most of the Western Slope. Some of our mountains could see a few scattered showers and light snowfall. Highs will be in the upper to mid-70s.

On Wednesday, windy conditions and partly cloudy skies will occur. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s and upper 60s. The northern portion of the state will see a second round of rainfall during the daytime and at night, which will transition over to snowfall. During the overnight hours, the colder air will sip into the state. Snowfall is likely in the mountains throughout the overnight hours.

