bicyclist struck by car

By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 9 P.M. Sunday evening, a bicyclist was struck by a car on North Avenue.

We were told by our crew on the scene that the SUV was traveling Westbound on North Avenue striking a male while riding his bicycle on a crosswalk. Grand Junction Police Department said that the male bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is still underway.

We’ll keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

