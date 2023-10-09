Salvation Coat collection location in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter is almost here, and The Salvation Army’s coat collection drive is the perfect opportunity to donate your gently used coats and winter wear to those in need. You can make a difference by dropping off your donations at several locations in Mesa County. Please note that these locations will start accepting donations from October 13th until November 3rd.
Alexanders Beauty Salon
1156 N. 4th st. GJ 970-256-7206
Bray Realty
1015 N. 7th st. GJ 970-242-3647
Cabelas
2424 HWY 6&50 GJ 970-683-5000
Cameo Hair Styling
1938 N. 1st st. GJ 970-243-7863
Visual Eyes
332 Aspen St suite 100 Fruita 970-858-2020
Your Sign Company
2478 Industrial BLVD GJ 970-242-3924
Crossroads Fitness
225 N. 5th st. GJ downstairs 970-241-7800
Crossroads Fitness
2678 Compass Dr. GJ 970-242-8746
Home Style Bakery
924 N. 7th St. GJ 970-243-1233
Peak Performance Chiropractic
1445 N. 7th St. GJ 970-242-1903
