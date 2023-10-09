Salvation Coat collection location in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter is almost here, and The Salvation Army’s coat collection drive is the perfect opportunity to donate your gently used coats and winter wear to those in need. You can make a difference by dropping off your donations at several locations in Mesa County. Please note that these locations will start accepting donations from October 13th until November 3rd.

Alexanders Beauty Salon

1156 N. 4th st. GJ 970-256-7206

Bray Realty

1015 N. 7th st. GJ 970-242-3647

Cabelas

2424 HWY 6&50 GJ 970-683-5000

Cameo Hair Styling

1938 N. 1st st. GJ 970-243-7863

Visual Eyes

332 Aspen St suite 100 Fruita 970-858-2020

Your Sign Company

2478 Industrial BLVD GJ 970-242-3924

Crossroads Fitness

225 N. 5th st. GJ downstairs 970-241-7800

Crossroads Fitness

2678 Compass Dr. GJ 970-242-8746

Home Style Bakery

924 N. 7th St. GJ 970-243-1233

Peak Performance Chiropractic

1445 N. 7th St. GJ 970-242-1903

