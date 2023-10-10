COVID-19 booster difficult to find in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cases of COVID-19 are on a steady rise, but booster shots are becoming hard to come by.

“This is the first year that we don’t have this really convenient rollout from the federal government for all folks to get a free COVID-19 vaccine,” said Alli Howe, communication manager at Mesa County Public Health. “So this year, we’ve got it privatized, and so distribution is a little chunkier than it has been in past years.”

Howe says she is confident that the local public health and pharmacies demand will be met locally. “The county public health clinic will have the COVID-19 vaccines within the next week,” said Howe.

The health department says other ways you can prevent illnesses from spreading include washing your heads, cleaning commonly used surfaces, and staying home when sick.

