Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A Delta police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting a burglary suspect.

According to a press released from the Delta Police Department, it started out as a burglary in process around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 10. Police responded to the call on the 100 block of Bert Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the found a man, who was not the homeowner. At that point, the department said a physical altercation happened between officers and the suspect, which lead to the suspect being shot.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, nor the name of the officer who is now on leave. Police also have not given any information regarding the suspect’s condition.

The Montrose Police Department is investigating the shooting as part of the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigative Team.

