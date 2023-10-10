Significant changes happening over the next couple of days

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Upcoming weather maker:

Significant changes will arrive in the state over the next couple of days. Two cold fronts and low-pressure systems are stationed west of the state and, tracking eastward, will bring gusty winds, a significant temperature drop, and rain and snow.

On Wednesday, gusty winds will occur throughout most of the day. The valleys can experience wind gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour. In the high country, winds can top 50 to 60 miles per hour. Scattered showers will start to arrive around the afternoon hours and last throughout the remainder of the day. Rainfall will target the higher elevations. Wednesday night, the second cold front will push through.

On Thursday, most of the rainfall will transition to snowfall. The heaviest snowfall will occur during the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday and then become widespread throughout the day. Again, it will target the High Country and along the Continental Divide. Areas around Vail Pass, Leadville, Copper and Cooper Mountain, and other mountain passes will likely have some slick driving conditions.

Big Temperature Drop Ahead:

Along with the upcoming weather maker and gusty winds, temperatures will take a big hit within 48 hours. From Tuesday into Thursday, temperatures will fall by 15 to 25 degrees, keeping morning lows in the 30s for most locations.

For the Valleys, temperatures will sit in the lower 70s to upper 60s for Wednesyda’s highs. For Thursday, temperatures will continue to fall, then sit in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

Our next 24 hours:

Cloud cover will continue increasing for the valleys leading into the afternoon hours and stay cloudy throughout the remainder of our Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average, sitting in the upper 70s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose in the mid-70s. Wednesday’s low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s under overcast skies. Windy conditions will start during the morning hours and throughout the remainder of the day. Around the afternoon to evening hours, there is a slight chance that the valleys could see a few scattered showers, but most of the rainfall will sit over the mountains. Temperatures will fall between 7-10 degrees with highs in the lower 70s to 60s.

