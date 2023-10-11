GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fall is fading and with it comes the cleaning up of leaves. The City of Grand Junction leaf removal program began this week and ends December 13, 2023.

The annual community program is free of charge. The program is meant to get rid of excess leaf build-up along city streets. When the leaves build up over time they can clog stormwater drains.

The leaves collected during this year’s program will be taken to the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility. Leaves will be taken to the facility and turned into compost.

The program only applies to single-family residences within city limits. There are designated rake-out-dates assigned to each area within the city. Leaves must be raked to the curb 7 a.m. on specific dates.

Only leaves and pine needles are being accepted for pick-up.

Leaf pick-up areas can be found on the city’s Transportation Map. For a list of all applicable areas, residents can use the 2023 Leaf Areas Map.

