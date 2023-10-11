A Colorado mother stuck in Israel, but her two sons are making every effort to get her out

A Colorado mother from Boulder is stuck in Israel along with her companion.
By Aja Monique Salinas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 80-year-old Carmen Epstein and her companion are presently trapped in Israel following a birthday announcement expressing her excitement toward a long-awaited bucket list trip to Israel. The woman’s two sons, Jay and Harvey Epstein, were among those she expressed her excitement to. Harvey and Jay are now making all efforts necessary to bring their mother home despite difficulties hindering their progress.

Carmen and Bill arrived in Jerusalem a week ago, just days before Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in retaliation to a devastating attack from Gaza.

Carmen’s son, Harvey, shared his distress in an interview saying, “She said there were sirens going off this morning so she is certainly not out of harm’s way.”

With multiple airlines canceling flights in and out of the country, Jay and Harvey say they are left frustrated with the U.S. not evacuating citizens while other countries are.

Jay Epstein also expressed his concern: “She is super stuck. I mean these guys are scared to leave the apartment. They sneak out to get groceries every day or two.”

The two brothers continue to stay in contact with their mother through text messages and have even tried reaching out to Congressman Joe Neguse, hoping for a response.

