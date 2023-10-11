Colorado resident reacts to Israel attack

(Daeshen Smith | CNN)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - News broke on Saturday morning that the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel.

“Almost no Jew here in America is doing emotionally okay right now,” said Dan Leshem, Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “It’s a very deep wound, full of sadness and fear.”

The violence in Israel is impacting Colorado’s Jewish community. “It’s really been a race ever since, both to inform myself of what’s happening and to reach out to my own family members that are in Israel on the ground,” said Leshem.

Leshem says the reality of war is difficult to avoid with graphic photos and videos shared online. “We’re seeing more and more horrifying videos and images coming out of Israel, as soldiers are going in and still liberating towns and villages, freeing people from bomb shelters where they’ve been hiding for days, but also finding bodies who were not only murdered but oftentimes mutilated.”

Leshem hopes for no more violence but knows the attack will have a long-lasting impact in Israel and within the Jewish community worldwide. “This is a long-term healing process for those here and in Israel, and I wish for a speedy end to this current situation.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

(File photo) The City has designated days and times for when leaves will be picked up.
City of Grand Junction leaf removal program
Eau Claire resident can take any leaves, brush, and grass clippings to the Green Waste Facility...
GJ Fall Leaf Removal Program Starts
GJ Doctor Remains Stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction Doctor Stuck in Gaza City
At one of the entrances in the library wooden 'books' are displayed with the names of community...
New Clifton Library Branch provides sense of community for visitors
(Source: AP)
Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect