Country Jam 2024: Here’s who you can expect to see

Country Jam 2024
Country Jam 2024(Country Jam)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time to break out the cowboy boots and dancing shoes for next summer’s Country Jam festival!

The lineup was announced Wednesday morning on our Facebook page, bringing with it several major musicians.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but will be sold on the Country Jam website once they go live.

Headliners

  • Parker McCollum
  • Jelly Roll
  • Thomas Rhett

Lineup

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Koe Wetzel
  • Lee Brice
  • The Bellamy Brothers
  • Craig Morgan
  • Priscilla Block
  • Jackson Dean
  • Sawyer Brown
  • Jake Worthington
  • Meg McCree
  • Dalton Dover
  • Harper O’Neill

More musicians will be announced as we get closer to the festival in June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
Colorado resident reacts to Israel attack
(File photo) The City has designated days and times for when leaves will be picked up.
City of Grand Junction leaf removal program
Eau Claire resident can take any leaves, brush, and grass clippings to the Green Waste Facility...
GJ Fall Leaf Removal Program Starts