Country Jam 2024: Here’s who you can expect to see
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
It’s time to break out the cowboy boots and dancing shoes for next summer’s Country Jam festival!
The lineup was announced Wednesday morning on our Facebook page, bringing with it several major musicians.
Tickets are not on sale just yet, but will be sold on the Country Jam website once they go live.
Headliners
- Parker McCollum
- Jelly Roll
- Thomas Rhett
Lineup
- Flatland Cavalry
- Koe Wetzel
- Lee Brice
- The Bellamy Brothers
- Craig Morgan
- Priscilla Block
- Jackson Dean
- Sawyer Brown
- Jake Worthington
- Meg McCree
- Dalton Dover
- Harper O’Neill
More musicians will be announced as we get closer to the festival in June 2024.
