Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital

crash on i-70
crash on i-70(David Jones)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:36 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 2:30 a.m. reports came in of a vehicle crashing on I-70 traveling eastbound near exit 49. We were told by our crew that the vehicle rolled over multiple times while crashing into a light pole, causing the light pole to block the right hand lane.

When Colorado State Patrol, Palisade Fire Department and Clifton Fire Department arrived on the scene they found one person in the car and the driver fleeing on foot. After searching the area they found the driver a short distance away.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The passenger suffered serious bodily injuries.

The investigation is underway.

