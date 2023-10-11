Grand Junction Doctor Stuck in Gaza City

GJ Doctor Remains Stuck in Gaza City
GJ Doctor Remains Stuck in Gaza City(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - KKCO?KJCT has learned that a Grand Junction doctor and a colleague are stuck in Gaza City. Dr. Barbara Zind is a pediatrician from Grand Junction. She and another colleague have been stuck in Gaza City since Friday October 6.

Zind and her colleague arrived Friday for a week long mission organized by the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), an Ohio-based organization.

According to CNN, Zind was walking along the beach early Saturday with a colleague when they saw the first rockets launched from Gaza into Israel. Zind said they headed back to their hotel, where she has remained since.

Zind said another U.S. based colleague are at the same hotel in central Gaza City.

Zind said she’s been in touch with the U.S. State Department and the PCRF about tentative plans to exit Gaza, possibly later this week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

At one of the entrances in the library wooden 'books' are displayed with the names of community...
New Clifton Library Branch provides sense of community for visitors
(Source: AP)
Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
New Clifton Library Branch Open
Memorial service for fallen Colorado parole officer held
Memorial service for fallen Colorado parole officer held