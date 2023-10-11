Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery

42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of participating in the robbery of Coloramo Federal Credit Union on Oct. 3, 2023.(Grand Junction Police)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One suspect in last week’s robbery of the Coloramo Federal Credit Union has been arrested in connection to the crime, but one man police say is involved is still evading capture.

36-year-old Grand Junction man Jeffery Downing was arrested after police say they identified him during the course of the investigation. Police approached Downing two days after the robbery on October 5 just before 5 pm and arrested him without issue. He has been charged with robbery and theft.

The second suspect was identified by police as 42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz, who has evaded capture by police since he and Downing allegedly robbed the credit union and left. Police did not say what Ortiz could be charged with.

The Grand Junction Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s help in finding Ortiz. Law enforcement personnel said that if you see Ortiz or have any information related to the case to call the GJPD’s non-emergency dispatch line. Police stressed that if you see Ortiz, do not approach him.

