Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Copper!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Copper is a stunning dog that effortlessly catches everyone’s attention. Originating from northern Japan, Akitas are a distinctive breed of dog with a short double coat similar to some other northern breeds. Copper has a stunning and exotic appearance, while also being incredibly gentle, calm, and friendly. He would make an excellent addition to a family with kids, young adults, or anyone looking for a loyal companion to share their retirement with.

Adoptable at Grand River’s Event this weekend:

Grand Junction Subaru

651 Market St, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Sat 10/14/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally and locally, there has been an increase in the number of adoptable dogs, but unfortunately, adoptions have decreased. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity, and Grand River is desperately requesting fosters to save the lives of dogs and cats.

