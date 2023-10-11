Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Copper!

Copper is a six-year-old male tri-color Akita who is in search of his forever home
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Copper is a stunning dog that effortlessly catches everyone’s attention. Originating from northern Japan, Akitas are a distinctive breed of dog with a short double coat similar to some other northern breeds. Copper has a stunning and exotic appearance, while also being incredibly gentle, calm, and friendly. He would make an excellent addition to a family with kids, young adults, or anyone looking for a loyal companion to share their retirement with.

Adoptable at Grand River’s Event this weekend:

Grand Junction Subaru

651 Market St, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Sat 10/14/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/ or

Call 970-644-0575

URGENT need CAT and DOG FOSTERS!

Grand Rivers Humane invites you to be a cat or dog foster - fostering saves lives.

Nationally and locally, there has been an increase in the number of adoptable dogs, but unfortunately, adoptions have decreased. Mesa County Animal Services is currently over capacity, and Grand River is desperately requesting fosters to save the lives of dogs and cats.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Copper!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Copper!
Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund Launches the Red Envelope Campaign
The Red Envelope Campaign of Bloom Where You Are Planted is still seeking participants to help fill envelopes
Construction Career Day: providing students with hands-on learning
Construction Career Day: providing students with hands-on learning
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery