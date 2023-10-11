Live updates | Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war

Residents in Gaza are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday. Israeli airstrikes further demolished entire neighborhoods and sent people scrambling to find safety. And hospitals in the Gaza Strip are struggling to treat the injured with dwindling medical supplies.

The war, which has claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza.

The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday’s incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and more than 5,100 injured. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 250,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war:

NETANYAHU SAYS SOLDIERS BEHEADED, WOMEN RAPED IN HAMAS ATTACK

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in their attack on Israel.

Netanyahu, in a late night televised address, detailed some of the atrocities that took place during the attack. He said boys and girls were shot in the head and that people had been burned alive.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip.

UN ENVOY IN CAIRO WORKING WITH PARTNERS TO END WAR

UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. Mideast envoy is in Cairo working with other key regional and international partners and the Egyptian government on ending the Hamas-Israel conflict, preventing its expansion, and opening a humanitarian corridor to deliver fuel, food and water to access to Gaza which Israel has cut off.

Tor Wennesland is following up on Egypt’s offer to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday, stressing that opening Rafah for aid deliveries requires talks with the parties. “We are working on that with a number of other parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the U.N. humanitarian office reports that 263,000 people have been displaced in Gaza, a 40% increase since Tuesday, Dujarric said. And more than 1,000 housing units in Gaza have been destroyed and some 560 been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable in the past day.

MOURNERS FILL EUROPE’S LARGEST SYNAGOGUE TO REMEMBER VICTIMS

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mourners filled Europe’s largest synagogue in Hungary’s capital on Wednesday in remembrance of the hundreds of people that were killed in unprecedented attacks against Israel over the weekend by Hamas fighters.

The rabbinic service and solidarity commemoration in Budapest’s Dohany Street Synagogue drew around 3,000 people, including the country’s president, its chief rabbi, the Catholic Primate of Hungary and the mayor of Budapest.

Waving Israeli flags and lighting candles following the service, those gathered listened to the names being read aloud of some of the Israelis killed so far in the war. Some wept as the names were read.

PALESTINIAN WORKERS ARRIVING IN WEST BANK FROM GAZA

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinians who have been expelled from their workplaces in Israel have begun showing up in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where a temporary shelter was set up to house them.

The sudden influx of about 600 workers created an “overwhelming situation” that is bound to get worse as more arrive, Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam said Wednesday.

At the shelter where men sat on mattresses, some workers said they had been abused by Israeli soldiers.

“We were working and everything was fine, and suddenly they came to us and detained us,” said Raed Al-Moghribi. “When we told them that we are from Gaza, they started beating us.”

The workers began arriving in Ramallah on Wednesday after Israeli security forces brought them to checkpoints in the West Bank.

Khader Achour, another Gaza resident who had worked in Israel, said he wanted to return home but it had been demolished and his nephew, cousin and neighbor had all been killed.

“I wish to return to my family in Gaza to die among them,” Achour said.

Violence in the West Bank continued to flare Wednesday, with Palestinian health officials reporting that 29 Palestinians had been killed in the Israeli-occupied territory since the start of the Hamas invasion.

THE DEATH TOLL OF US CITIZENS RISES TO 22 AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. citizens who have died in the Israel-Palestinian war has risen to 22, a White House official said Wednesday.

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said he did not have details on where exactly the Americans were killed. He said there are at least 17 missing, and of those a handful are believed to be held hostage.

NO CLEAR SIGN THAT IRAN WAS BEHIND HAMAS ATTACK, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

WASHINGTON — White House National Security spokesman John Kirby reiterated Wednesday that there is no clear sign that Iran was behind the Hamas attack on Israel.

“We haven’t seen anything that tells they have specifically cut checks to support this set of attacks, or that they were involved in the training,” Kirby said. “And obviously, this required quite a bit of training by these terrorists.”

Kirby said officials are going to continue to review the intelligence to see “if that leads us to a different conclusion.”

Earlier Wednesday, a U.S. official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the intelligence said information collected thus far suggests that while senior Iranian government officials were likely aware that Hamas was broadly planning operations against Israel, they appeared to be caught off-guard by the exact timing and scope of the multipronged attack carried out by Hamas militants on Saturday. —- Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS US WORKING TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE OUT OF GAZA FOR CIVILIANS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in active conversations to allow for safe passage out of Gaza for civilians, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

Kirby noted that Israel and Egypt are the two most significant players in the efforts.

“We are having active conversations about trying to allow for that safe passage,” Kirby said. “It’s the civilians who did nothing wrong so we want to make sure they have a way out.”

Kirby did not release any other details, such as whether aid groups would be able to use the safe corridors to bring in supplies.

ARAB FOREIGN MINISTERS CALL FOR IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE

CAIRO — Arab foreign ministers called for an immediate cease-fire Wednesday in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

The ministers’ call came in a statement released after their meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, which was called by the Palestinians to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

The communique condemned the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of all detainees held either by Israel or the Palestinians.

The ministers also called for Israel to end its siege on Gaza, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, food and fuel to Palestinians in the enclave.

BRAZIL’S FIRST REPATRIATION FLIGHT ARRIVES FROM TEL AVIV

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s first repatriation flight from Tel Aviv landed early Wednesday in the capital of Brasilia, carrying 211 nationals onboard. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there are still about 2,500 Brazilians in Israel, and five more repatriation flights expected to leave the country in coming days.

After flying from Brasilia to Rio de Janeiro, Luciana Burger, a 41 year-old entrepreneur, wrapped herself in an Israeli flag and smiled widely as she shared her sense of relief.

“At that moment when the siren sounded, everyone ran away. Left everything and ran. At that moment, my heart tightened. It was at that time that I said ‘Lord, I want to see my children, I want to hug my children, I want to be with them again,’” she said on tarmac.

Maria Laura da Rocha, secretary general of foreign affairs, told reporters at Brasilia’s airport that 50 Brazilians were currently in Gaza. The Brazilian embassy in Cairo is in contact with Egyptian authorities to negotiate safe passage for those seeking to leave Gaza.

BRITAIN’S FOREIGN MINISTER TOOK SHELTER FROM ROCKET FIRE DURING VISIT TO ISRAEL

LONDON — Britain’s foreign minister said he has experienced “a glimpse of what millions experience every day” after he had to take shelter from Hamas rocket fire during a visit to southern Israel.

Israel’s foreign ministry released video footage of U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and officials hurrying indoors as sirens sounded during a visit to Ofakim. Cleverly and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen met survivors of the weekend attack by Hamas militants.

Cleverly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

Cleverly arrived in Israel on Wednesday to show Britain’s solidarity with Israel, the Foreign Office said.

BIDEN CALLS ATTACKS IN ISRAEL ‘BEYOND THE PALE’ AFTER CALL WITH NETANYAHU

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden, who is set to meet with Jewish leaders later in the day, sought to connect the weekend attacks by Hamas militants that have left hundreds dead directly to decades of antisemitism and violence endured by Jews around the world.

“This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennium antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people. And this moment we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism, no excuse and the type of terrorism that was exhibited here is just beyond the pale. Beyond the pale,” he said.

It was at least the fourth call between Biden and Netanyahu since Saturday’s attack.

SEVERAL CHILDREN FROM FRANCE HAVE LIKELY BEEN KIDNAPPED, PRIME MINISTER SAYS

PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Wednesday that several children from France have probably been kidnapped from Israel. Speaking to the French Senate, she said the government is in touch with the families of the children concerned. She did not elaborate.

Among those believed kidnapped is a 12-year-old boy named Eitan who had been living in the Nir Oz kibbutz, according to family members who have spoken to French news outlets.

France has said that 11 French citizens are confirmed dead in the fighting and 20 are unaccounted for, including several believed held hostage.

COLOMBIAN NATIONAL WITH DUAL-CITIZENSHIP HAS DIED, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY

BOGOTA, Colombia — The Colombian government reported the first death of one of its citizens in Israel — a woman with dual Colombian and Israeli citizenship. The Foreign Ministry said in a press release that Ivonne Rubio was with her boyfriend at the music festival in Southern Israel that was attacked by Hamas militants. Rubio’s boyfriend, identified as Antonio Macías and also a Colombian citizen, is still missing.

Authorities are sending two Boeing 737 from the Colombian Air Force to Israel to repatriate their citizens who want to leave the area.

BRITISH AIRWAYS SUSPENDS ALL FLIGHTS TO ISRAEL AFTER DIVERTING A TEL AVIV FLIGHT BACK TO HEATHROW

LONDON — British Airways said it has suspended all flights to Israel after a Tel Aviv flight was diverted back to London due to security concerns.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we’ve taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow,” a spokesperson from the carrier said Wednesday.

Other airlines — including budget carriers EasyJet and Wizz Air — have cancelled or suspended flights on the route in light of the latest Gaza war. Virgin Atlantic and Israeli flag carrier El Al also still run flights, but availability is low.

DEATH TOLL OF UN STAFFERS IN GAZA RISES TO 11

BEIRUT — The deputy director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says 11 staffers have been killed in Gaza since Saturday.

Jenifer Austin said in a statement Wednesday that the dead include five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor and three support staff.

She said some of the victims were killed in their homes with their families.

“UNRWA mourns this loss and is grieving with our colleagues and the families,” she said. “We call for the fighting to come to an end to spare more civilian lives lost.”

The agency told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that nine staffers had died since the attacks began.

NETANYAHU AND OPPOSITION AGREE ON UNITY GOVERNMENT, WAR CABINET AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

A top opposition Israeli politician says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and military chief of staff, released what he said was a joint statement with Netanyahu.

The statement said they would form a five-member “war-management” Cabinet. It will consist of Netanyahu, Gantz, current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and two other top officials serving as “observer” members.

It said the government would not pass any legislation or decisions that are not connected to the war as long as the fighting continues. It was not immediately clear what would happen to Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

HEZBOLLAH SAYS US IS ‘RESPONSIBLE’ FOR ATTACKS IN ISRAEL

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Wednesday blasted the United States for its support of Israel, saying that sending an aircraft carrier to the region “will not scare our people or the resistance movements that are ready for the confrontation.”

Hezbollah said that the U.S. “is a full partner of the Zionist aggression and is responsible for the killings, crimes, siege, the destruction of homes and horrifying crimes against innocent civilians.”

The group added in a statement that sending an aircraft carrier to the region reveals the weakness of Israel’s military and its need for continuous foreign support.

Hezbollah criticized President Joe Biden’s “flagrant” support to Israel “killing machine.”

It called on Arab and Muslim nations to condemn the American intervention in the region.

PROMINENT MOSQUE CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO WAR CRIMES BY ISRAEL

CAIRO — Al-Azhar al-Sharif, the Sunni world’s foremost seat of religious learning, on Wednesday called for an international investigation into allegations of war crimes by Israel against civilian Palestinians in Gaza.

In a strong worded statement, the Cairo-based religious institution called for Arab and Islamic countries to take “a serious and unified position against the West’s inhuman rally” behind Israel’s attacks against “innocent Palestinian civilians.”

It said Israel’s “inhuman siege,” which included cutting off electricity and water, and preventing the delivery of food and humanitarian aid to the strip, is a “genocide and war crimes.”

The statement urged Arab and Islamic countries to quickly provide humanitarian aid and “ensure its crossing” to the Palestinians in Gaza.

