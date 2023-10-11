New sewer lift system slated for Redlands neighborhood

Lake Road Service Area Map
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction has plans in the works to bring a new sewer lift system to a neighborhood near the Safeway off Broadway in the Redlands.

According to the city’s utilities director, Randi Kim, a sewer lift system is designed to keep sewage flowing to treatment plants in areas that are flat and gravity doesn’t do much to help.

“Normally, what we like to do is flow all of the sewer by gravity, if possible, if the terrain allows for that,” said Kim. “But there are some locations that are in lower elevation, and we need to pump them to higher elevations to eventually get to the wastewater treatment plant.”

Currently the city has 27 lift stations throughout its sewage collection system. According to Kim, there are two lift systems near there, the Brach’s Market and Ridges. Both are aging and need replacing. With the new one going in at Lake Road, the other two will become obsolete and no longer needed. Kim said they’re both older designs, and not as efficient. It’s common for them to be noise and even have an odor. The Ridges one, according to Kim is also located in an area that’s hard to access with maintenance trucks. The newer system will be in a spot with easy access and will blend in with its surroundings.

“The actual pumps will be located below ground level within what we call wet well. It’s a big concrete structure,” said Kim. “Then the actual pumps will be housed within a building above ground. So that really controls the noise level, and the building itself, it’ll be a nice, aesthetically pleasing building. So it’ll blend in with the community.”

The city has an open house scheduled for the community to come and ask questions and learn more about the project. That’s scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Redlands Community Center 6:00 p.m.

