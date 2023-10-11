The Red Envelope Campaign of Bloom Where You Are Planted is still seeking participants to help fill envelopes

Laura Bloom, a board member of Bloom Where You Are Planted, gave us an update on the process of filling red envelopes to support financially challenged kids in Mesa County
Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund Launches the Red Envelope Campaign
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local non-profit organization, Bloom Where You Are Planted, has partnered with the District 51 Foundation to raise funds for K-12 students to participate in extracurricular activities. The organization is currently halfway through its red envelope campaign, which takes place twice a year in the fall and spring. The campaign encourages community members to donate between $1 and $100 by writing the amount on one of the 100 envelopes provided. Currently, the organization is in need of more red envelopes to meet its fundraising goals. If you are interested in supporting this cause, you can donate by following this link

