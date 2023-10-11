Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bronze Star Recipient and Colorado Congressman, Jason Crow, says that the Palesitian-terror group ‘Hamas needs to be neutralized and that there is a bipartisan consensus on the issue.

Representative Crow, who serves on the Armed Services Committees and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said: “Well, the attacks are horrible, are barbaric. As we learn more and more it just becomes more barbaric. We expect the numbers to rise both in terms of captives, and, dead and wounded.”

He continued on describing what needs to take place for the security of both Israel and the Palestinian people stating; “And to make sure that we neutralize fully the Hamas threat, it’s clear that Hamas needs to be fully neutralized here and there’s bipartisan consensus around that issue.”

