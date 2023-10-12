Colorado Mesa University astronomy students set to study the sun

An Annular Eclipse is set to occur this Saturday.
An Annular Eclipse is set to occur this Saturday.(NASA | NASA / CC BY 2.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University students will be studying the sun in this weekend’s annular eclipse.

From our vantage point on Saturday the light from the sun will be blocked during the peak of the eclipse at around 10:30 a.m.

This weekend will be the best time to see the eclipse from Grand Junction, another one of this magnitude won’t be easily seen for another two decades.

During this rare event members from CMU’s Astronomy Club will be participating in a nationwide research effort called the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative (DEB).

The research effort consists of over 40 teams around North America who will be taking images of the Sun with special solar telescopes to catch the Sun’s violent storms called Coronal Mass Ejections.

Catherine Whiting a professor of physics and astronomy at CMU said, “We’re trying to image them [the storms], but you can only get so close because a lot of the imaging effects kind of play a role and block out the data you can get. Observing during the eclipse is an ideal time to look for these violent outbursts.”

Members of the Astronomy Club will be setting up solar telescopes so people can safely view the eclipse.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping

Latest News

Mudslide from May this year blocking access to Hanging Lake.
Hanging Lake trail in need of repairs; officials looking for contractor
Las Colonias Park paved trail
Grass off-leash dog park at Las Colonias Park is closing for winter season
Lake Road Service Area Map
New sewer lift system slated for Redlands neighborhood
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”