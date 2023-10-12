Colorado Mesa University hosts Mesa Talks!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An important event on the campus of Colorado Mesa University presented by Mesa County Tuesday afternoon, the first ever Mesa Talks! Mesa County wanted to bring a spotlight to a problem that the county and community has seen far too often. The theme was, ‘Finding Hope’. The county’s event focused on prevention and overuse of opioids in a college setting. Mesa County Behavioral Health presented a report on Mesa County’s strides over the past year in behavioral and mental health. Close to $18 million from the Mesa County Opioid Prevention Fund will be used over the next 18 to 20 years to address these issues. The day was about seeing what organizations in town have done with the money.

