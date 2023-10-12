Colorado natives on Blue Angels team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley is gearing up to welcome visitors from far and wide to the 2023 Grand Junction Air Show, many eager to see this year’s special guests; the Navy’s Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels arrived at the Grand Junction Regional Airport earlier this week. Two of their team members are Colorado natives. One of them, an Aurora native, who now serves in the marines, and is a flight engineer.

“I helped maintain our C-130 Fat Albert on the road,” said Staff sgt. Lauren Song. “And I also make sure that any in-flight troubleshooting is accomplished and backing up the pilots.”

Song said she was working in Forth Worth, Texas when the Blue Angels made an appearance and she said she knew she wanted to be part of the team.

“I want to stick around doing this as long as I can,” said Song. “I love flying on C-130s. We get to travel all over the world.”

Another Colorado native, from Englewood, is Lt. cmdr. Brian Vaught. He’s a pilot and event coordinator with the Blue Angels.

“I decided to join the Navy to kind of see the world and, and do something, try to while I try to figure out what I want to do with my life,” said Vaught. “So it’s been a blast. I’ve had an absolutely amazing time in the Navy.”

Vaught said he was working at Coors Field when he saw a flyover. According to him, he didn’t know what it was, he only knew he wanted to be part of it.

“I don’t think if you asked me in college, if I was going to be doing something like this, but it’s been absolutely blessed to be a part of this team,” said Vaught.

According to Vaught, one of the best things about being a Blue Angel and visiting different areas at air shows, is meeting people and seeing smiles from onlookers.

“That’s what it’s really about,” said Vaught. “We love the flying. That’s that’s definitely a part of our job, but the other half is just getting to know the people and getting out there shaking hands, taking photos and things like that.”

As far as what sets Blue Angels pilots apart from other military pilots, he said they’re just like everyone else.

“We are just taken from the fleet, and we returned to the fleet,” said Vaught. “We pick the right people for this team. The passion and the enthusiasm is really what we what we look for, and then we’ll train you for the job that you’re going to do. But really, we represent the men and women out there doing the real work.”

The Grand Junction Air Show is Oct. 14 and 15, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

