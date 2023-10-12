Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City
Grand Junction doctor stuck in Gaza City

Latest News

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Rep. Steve Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win the gavel
Downtown Grand Junction
Downtown Grand Junction parking set to see a small price increase